COVID-19 cases top 80 million worldwide
PARIS, France (AFP) — More than 80 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected worldwide since the pandemic began a year ago and 1.76 million deaths, according to an AFP tally based on official figures Sunday.
In total, 80,145,185 cases and 1,756,060 deaths have been recorded. Last week, an average of 580,000 new cases were registered every day.
Europe is the world's hardest-hit region, passing the 25-million-case mark on Friday and with 546,000 deaths.
The individual countries with the largest number of infections are the United States with 18,945,149 cases and 331,916 deaths, India (10,169,118 cases, 147,343 deaths), Brazil (7,465,806 cases, 190,795 deaths), Russia (3,050,248 cases, 54,778 deaths) and France (2,550,864 cases, 62,573 deaths).
After Europe, the US and Canada make up the second worst-hit region with 346,636 deaths out of 19,479,293 cases.
Next on the list are Latin America and the Caribbean with 15,139,172 cases and 496,524 deaths, Asia (13,670,958 cases, 215,100 deaths), the Middle East (3,887,085 cases and 88,611 deaths), Africa (2,640,778 cases, 62,234 deaths) and Oceania (30,919 cases and 944 deaths).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy