COVID-19 cluster at MCGES

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Several staff members from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport have been sent home following the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster at the ministry's headquarters in New Kingston.

In a brief statement today, the ministry said the discovery has triggered the necessary health protocols including testing and quarantine of staff, contact tracing, and deep cleaning of the facility.

Jamaica today recorded 329 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 18,237.