COVID-19 community surveillance for St Catherine communities this weekend

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— As part of the COVID-19 strategic intervention to curtail the spread of the virus, community health aides and other health workers from the St Catherine Health Department will be visiting Frazer's Content tomorrow to do house-to-house community surveillance and free testing at the Church of God of Prophecy in order to break the transmission of the virus.

Additionally, free mobile testing will be offered at the Linstead Health Centre, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said.