COVID-19 deaths in Haiti increase
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached 80 on Wednesday as Haiti recorded four more deaths over the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health in its daily bulletin gave no details as to what country country the victims had come from, but said that there were 106 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 4,547 since the first case was detected on March 19.
It said active cases were now 4,443, an increase of 102 over the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the authorities said that the number of active cases, excluding those who have recovered or died, is growing twice as fast as as in neighbouring Dominican Republic, where 23,686 positive cases and 615 deaths have been recorded.
Haiti and the Dominican Republic share the island of Hispaniola and the authorities here said that since May 8, Haiti increased from 101 active cases to 4,343, while the Dominican Republic reported that the active cases increased from 6,658 active cases to 8,938 active cases for the same period.
