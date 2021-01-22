COVID-19 deaths reach 332 in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll increased to 332 yesterday following the confirmation of another virus-related death. The country also recorded 108 new cases of the virus to bring the total number of confirmed cases recorded in the island to 14,658.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 43-year-old woman from Westmoreland is the country's latest fatality.

Of the 108 new cases recorded there were 38 males and 70 females with ages ranging from one week old to 90 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (38), St Catherine (21), St James (18), Trelawny (eight), Westmoreland (seven), Hanover (five), St Thomas (four), Clarendon and St Ann (three each), St Mary, St Elizabeth and Manchester (one each).

The country also recorded 24 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,833.