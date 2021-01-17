COVID-19 deaths recorded in St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths on the weekend, bringing to eight, the number of fatalities attributed to the virus.
In addition, there have been 34 positive cases, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 611.
Health officials say a 69-year-old man and a 49-year-old man both died from complications related to the virus.
While St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday recorded its first COVID-19 death – a 49-year-old female with multiple pre-existing conditions.
The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said that the woman went to the hospital services on Thursday evening, with difficulty breathing.
She later tested positive for COVID-19.
Further, NEMO announced that 62 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 61 of which are nationals with no history of recent travel.
