COVID-19 fear causes temporary closure of Constant Spring tax office
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has announced the temporary closure of its St Andrew Revenue Service Centre at Constant Spring following rumours circulating, and expressed anxiety, that a member of staff has been suspected of having the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In discussion with the Ministry of Health, TAJ has been advised that the situation doesn't meet the case definition of COVID-19 as the person in question has no history of recent travel and based on an assessment of the circumstances does not appear to have come into contact with any of the confirmed cases.
However, as a precaution, and to allay the fears of staff, TAJ has decided to close the office to have it professionally cleaned and sanitized. It is expected that the office should be reopened tomorrow.
In addition, the staff members who came in direct contact with the person have been advised that they may self-quarantine for 14 days.
In explaining the reason for the closure, Commissioner General of the TAJ Ainsley Powell said, “our main priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and customers”.
Customers who need in-office services are being asked to visit the Kingston Revenue Service Centre in downtown Kingston or the Cross Roads Tax Office or any other office that is convenient to them.
TAJ is also encouraging customers to utilise its online tax platform at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm that offers a wide range of services, including filing and payment of business related taxes, querying and payment of property tax, certificate of fitness fees and traffic tickets.
Customers who have not yet signed up for online services are advised to do so at this time to avail themselves of our digital tax service options which can be used from anywhere at any time.
TAJ is also reminding Jamaicans to remain calm and follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other official sources in practising good hand hygiene and social distancing as the Government increases measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.
