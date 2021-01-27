COVID-19 measures extended to end of February

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended the COVID-19 measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act until the end of February 2021.

The measures were slated to expire on January 31.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Holness said that while the Government remains focused on managing the pandemic, focus is also being placed on gradually restoring jobs and returning the economy to full productive capacity.

"Given the recent upward trend in new cases, the Government proposes to extend the current measures, which were to expire on January 31, 2021, to the end of February. These measures apply islandwide except for the parish of Manchester, for which the enhanced measures are applicable,” he said.

The measures are as follows:

The islandwide curfew will remain at 10:00 pm – 5:00 am nightly until 5:00 am on March 1, 2021;

The gathering limit will remain at 15 people;

The age limit for the stay-at-home measure will remain at 65;

Normal church or religious services operating in compliance with the established protocols may continue. (Congregants are reminded that gatherings of more than 15 people are not allowed outside the place of worship);

Restrictions applicable to hospitals, nursing homes, and infirmaries will remain in place;

Restrictions on small outdoor events (including small outdoor concerts, parties, tailgate parties, round robins, religious celebrations, festivals) remain in place;

The Government continues to monitor developments relating to the UK variant of the virus and the restrictions applicable to travellers from the United Kingdom will remain in place until February 28;

Excluding the UK, the current protocols under the Controlled Entry programme for both residents and visitors will remain until April 15.



The prime minister further encouraged Jamaicans to continue the wearing of masks, washing of hands, sanitising, and maintaining physical distance.