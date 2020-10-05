COVID-19 numbers inch up in region

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC)— Belize has recorded one new death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with many other Caricom countries recording increased positive cases of the virus that has killed more than a million people and infected 35.2 million others worldwide.

“Unfortunately, we have another death to report. This is in a male in his 50s from Unitedville. He had been at KHMH's (Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital's) ICU and had been having cardiac complications from when he arrived and the diagnosis of COVID had been made upon his admission to the ICU," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

"Two patients currently remain intubated at KHMH. Our case fatality rate is now 1.37 per cent,” it added.

It said that the death toll now stands at 30 and 65 new positive cases have pushed the total to 2,196 with 788 being active.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that its airport screening has identified one positive COVID-19 case among passengers who arrived on two flights with 88 negative PCR cases.

“We are hereby reminding all those returning to their families, home or workplace, that it is anticipated that all will be doing self quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, notwithstanding a negative result; this is the broad recommendation to minimise further exposure,” the ministry added.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health reported that three more people have tested positive for the virus in its morning bulletin, bringing the total number of active cases there to 1,801.

The total number of cases since the pandemic was first detected in Trinidad and Tobago in March is now 4,766. There have been 81 deaths so far.

The total number of patients discharged is now 1,097. The ministry said there are 37 recovered community cases, meaning patients who were in self-isolation and met the ministry's discharge criteria. There have now been 1, 787 recovered community cases.

Suriname, meanwhile, is reporting 17 new cases over the past 24 hours. The country said it has 94 actives cases as of Sunday night, with the number of infections being 4,941. It said further, that 4, 741 people have been cured of the virus and the death toll remains at 106.

In Haiti, the Ministry of Public Health said eight new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 8,819.

The death toll remains at 229, while the number of active cases stands at 1,598.