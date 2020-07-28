COVID-19 numbers still below projected threshold, Holness says
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that Jamaica has had 304 import or import-related cases of COVID-19 under the controlled re-entry programme, which started May 9.
Since July 1 there have been 151 new cases, of which 137 are imported or import related, Holness announced this evening in his contribution to the Sectoral Debate. Forty five people have been repatriated.
Holness said though that Government had done a projection of the number of cases that could result from the acceleration of the controlled re-entry programme, when every single traveller was being tested. With that, some 1,092 cases were projected, and the current numbers are still below what had been projected.
As of this evening, the country's numbers were at 855.
“Between July 1 and yesterday, the number of new positive cases places us below this threshold, even accounting for a backlog in testing cases,” Holness said.
He said had Jamaica kept its borders closed, COVID numbers would have been in the region of 549, as of yesterday.
“The curve would have been virtually flat, excluding those cases,” he said.
