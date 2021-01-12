COVID-19 outbreak at Freeport lockup in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Freeport lockup in St James, OBSERVER ONLINE understands.

Details surrounding the outbreak are not available; however, it was confirmed by Mexine Bisasor, communications officer with the Western Regional Health Authority.

She said there are a few cases at the lockup and the Ministry of Health is currently doing a summarisation of the results.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the outbreak has affected cases being handled in the St James Parish Court. It is understood that some prisoners were unable to attend court because of the virus outbreak in the lockup.

