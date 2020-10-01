COVID-19 patient dies in suspected suicide at hospital

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Errol Greene has confirmed that a COVID-19 patient at the Savanna-la-Mar General Public Hospital is suspected to have committed suicide on the hospital's compound this morning.

“I don't have the details at this moment, but I can confirm that a COVID-19 patient died as a result of suspected suicide,” Greene told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

More information later.

Rosalee Wood