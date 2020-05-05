COVID-19 presents great opportunities for J'can businesses — US ambassador
KINGTON, Jamaica — United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia says the COVID-19 pandemic presents great opportunities for Jamaican businesses to reach out to companies in the United States.
Tapia was speaking recently during an inaugural online AMCHAM Membership Mingle/Forum.
The ambassador said that many American companies have had to rethink their supply chain strategy, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now is the time for Jamaican companies to indicate that they are open and ready for business,” he said.
Tapia pointed to small manufacturers as one group that can take advantage of the current situation. He noted that if Jamaica can import products from the United States, there is no reason why the manufacturers of these products cannot be persuaded to set up plants in Jamaica.
During his presentation, Tapia said Jamaican companies need to start exporting more to the USA.
According to the ambassador, Jamaica's current exports to the USA stand at $600-million, primarily in agricultural products.
He announced that as soon as borders reopen, there will be many different opportunities that can be looked into, as well as various US-based groups looking to visit Jamaica to explore investment opportunities.
Tapia encouraged AMCHAM Jamaica members to continue to reach out to the US Embassy for assistance in helping to move in the right direction. He noted that the Embassy was working closely with AMCHAM Jamaica to provide assistance to its members.
During the online meeting AMCHAM President, Ann-Dawn Young Sang encouraged members to continue to reach out to its office to take advantage of the many benefits being offered, and to utilise the organisation's services.
She reminded members that AMCHAM is a part of the United States Chamber of Commerce and a part of the AMCHAM global network that is very active in having dialogue with key stakeholders and policymakers worldwide, which has intensified even more so as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.
