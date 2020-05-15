COVID-19 scare at NHT New Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Employees at the National Housing Trust (NHT) in New Kingston have been evacuated from the building following a coronavirus (COVID-19) scare at the location this morning.
Early reports are that a person believed to be infected with COVID-19 was inside the building.
A security guard at the location confirmed that the building is currently being sanitised.
Jamaica currently has 509 cases of the virus, which has caused nine deaths locally. A total of 118 patients in the island have recovered.
Yesterday was the first time in 50 days that the country reported no new infections.
More information later.
