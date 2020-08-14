COVID-19 scare causes lockdown at BOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica has reportedly been closed until further notice, as a result of a suspected case of COVID-19. More information later.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT