COVID-19 stalls PEP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams have been stalled because of COVID-19.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Alando Terrelonge made the announcement during a COVID-19 digital townhall for children and youth this afternoon.

While Terrelonge used the word “cancelled”, he also said, “We are looking at possible dates in June at this time. But of course as we continue to monitor the progress of the virus in Jamaica, as we continue to have our discussions with the Ministry of Health, we will be better able to give you a final answer.”

Jamaican students have been out of school since March 13 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and this was further extended last night when Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that school would resume after the Easter Holidays, which end for students on April 17.

The initial school closure affected the PEP performance task assessments for Language Arts and Mathematics on March 19 and 20 respectively.

The PEP examinations were to conclude with the curriculum-based tests for Language Arts and Science on Thursday, April 23, and Mathematics and Social Studies on Friday, April 24.

Shanae Stewart