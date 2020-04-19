COVID-19 tally now 196, after 23 new cases in last 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica now has 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 following an increase of 23 new cases over the past 24 hours.

There are now 34 imported cases, 43 are contacts of a confirmed case; six are local transmission with no epidemiological link and 113 cases are under investigation. Of the 113 under investigation, 95 are associated with a workplace cluster.

So far, 1,809 samples have been tested:

196 are positive;

1,591 are negative and

22 are pending

Some 686 contacts are being traced by parish health departments across the island, including 179 people associated with the workplace cluster.