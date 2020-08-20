COVID-19 testing backlog cleared — Health Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The COVID-19 backlog has been cleared, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting.

The announcement was made by acting head of the National Public Health Laboratory, Dr Michelle Hamilton, during the ministry's weekly digital press conference.

She said this follows the on-schedule arrival of the reagents for the cobas 6800 system mentioned during last week's conference.

“The reagents that we got in the country were not just enough to clear the backlog, but we do have an adequate number of reagents in the country to deal with not just routine surveillance but with surveillance exercises coming out of all the investigations that will be required around the new positives. So in short we have surged capacity in the system and we will be able to ramp up the testing as required,” Dr Hamilton said.