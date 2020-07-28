COVID-19 testing backlog to be cleared by month end — PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the backlog of COVID-19 tests will be cleared by the end of the month.

The prime minister was responding to queries made by members of the Opposition in Parliament moments ago.

“The last report I had is that by the end of July, the end of this month, they should significantly clear the backlog that exists,” the prime minister said.

“The report that I received yesterday is that they have cleared up up to July and that they are putting in all the resources to clear up to the end of July,” he continued.

There have been recent complaints that despite outlined testing protocols, there is a delay in COVID-19 test results. In some cases, visitors have returned home and are yet to receive test results.