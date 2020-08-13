COVID-19 testing kits coming next week

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A shipment of COVID-19 testing kits is expected to arrive in the island sometime next week to help alleviate the backlog of COVID-19 samples that still need to be tested.

The disclosure was made during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' weekly COVID-19 press conference a short while ago.

Director of Services at the National Public Health Laboratory, Dr Michelle Hamilton, said the lab was on track to clear the backlog, however there was a shipment delay in the necessary reagents.

“The situation, however, is not one of doom and gloom because we have been assured, and documents have been forwarded to us to indicate, that we are in fact getting a large shipment of kits next week,” Dr Hamilton said.

“This is very good news, because it means that we will have kits on hand to clear any samples remaining at the lab, as well as to deal with eventualities coming in from the field,” she added.

She noted that the lab will be receiving a much larger number of kits than it was originally expecting.

“Just that it's occurring after the time we had expected the kits to come,” she said.