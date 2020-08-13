COVID-19 testing kits coming next week
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A shipment of COVID-19 testing kits is expected to arrive in the island sometime next week to help alleviate the backlog of COVID-19 samples that still need to be tested.
The disclosure was made during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' weekly COVID-19 press conference a short while ago.
Director of Services at the National Public Health Laboratory, Dr Michelle Hamilton, said the lab was on track to clear the backlog, however there was a shipment delay in the necessary reagents.
“The situation, however, is not one of doom and gloom because we have been assured, and documents have been forwarded to us to indicate, that we are in fact getting a large shipment of kits next week,” Dr Hamilton said.
“This is very good news, because it means that we will have kits on hand to clear any samples remaining at the lab, as well as to deal with eventualities coming in from the field,” she added.
She noted that the lab will be receiving a much larger number of kits than it was originally expecting.
“Just that it's occurring after the time we had expected the kits to come,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy