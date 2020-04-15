COVID-19 testing kits for Jamaica blocked by US

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton a short while ago disclosed that test kit supplies for COVID-19 to Jamaica from the United States were blocked by that jurisdiction, and that the Government is now awaiting supplies from other sources.

He then assured that there are adequate supplies of testing material in the island at this time.

Dr Tufton was addressing the issue of testing at today's (April 15) meeting of the House or Representatives, which is now underway at Gordon House.

The health minister said that the Government has had to “re-calibrate” its strategy and that over the coming days 20,000 kits/material for testing will arrive in the island.