COVID-19 threat serious in Portland with five confirmed cases

PORT ANTONIO, Jamaica— Despite efforts by the Portland Municipal Corporation to clean-up Port Antonio because of the coronavirus, Portlanders are still at high risk

That was the outcome of a report to the Portland Municipal Corporation by Lorenzo Hume, chief public health officer, who delivered his findings during a recent digital meeting of the corporation.

Hume said: “There is one person in hospital isolation, there is one person in hospital quarantine and 15 people on home quarantine. At the present time, we have five cases of COVID- 19 confirmed for the parish and the distribution is as follows; Springbank, Hector's River and Breastworks.

The first positive case in Portland has been discharged from hospital and released on home quarantine for another extended period. She has been released with mask and daily checks will continue”.

“The other four cases are being investigated and contacts are being followed. We have visited food establishments and government offices as we carry out our activities. The hot spot is Port Antonio and we are extremely worried about social distancing. We are extremely worried, as in the parish, we have an asymptomatic carrier among our positive cases. In that respect, if that person had infected other persons and they are also asymptomatic, we are going to run into problems, and that is a concern. We want people to practice social distancing; I was in the town this morning and it was really chaotic along the NCB, Post Office and Scotia corridor and some of the supermarkets too. Some of the supermarkets are trying and doing their best and we are checking to see that the correct agent is been used to sanitize but the best sanitizer is the washing of hands with soap and water for 20 minutes” he pointed out.

“We are focusing on food establishments and a number of us have gone into them and they are on our radar. We are asking people to wear masks and follow the instructions from the Prime Minister and those at the national level,” Hume said.

Hume then expressed thanks to the police for their support when they cordoned off Breastworks, Mount Oakley, Red Hassle and Duncan Hill.

On the yachts now moored in Port Antonio, Hume said: “We have eight sea going vessels that are moored in the marina (Errol Flynn – West Harbour); that's eight out of a maximum of 14 that have passed through out ports from about March 18. The port is closed and we are not accepting any one to come off. We do know that in the earlier stages, three Americans citizens who were allowed to come off as arrangements were being made through the Foreign Affairs Ministry through the American Embassy and permission was given to get them off and they are now gone. Outside of that, no one else has been allowed to disembark from their vessels nor have we cleared any vessel for landing. We have been working with the marine police and the office of the Superintendent and have been having very good collaboration”.

