16 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,047.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the country also recorded eight more recoveries, bringing the number to 753.
The ministry said the new cases bring to 219 the number of active cases in the island, with four of those being moderately ill.
Nine of the new cases are males and seven are female, with ages ranging from 19 to 84. Four of the new cases are of addresses in St James, three of which are imported, having arrived in the island on a flight from the Dominican Republic.
Two of the new cases reside in Clarendon, one of whom is a contact of a
confirmed case while the other is under investigation. Three of the new cases
are from St Catherine and are under investigation. Seven of the new cases
have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew, and are under investigation.
