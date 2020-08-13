6 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total confirmed cases to 1,071.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the newly confirmed cases include one female and five males with ages ranging from 10 to 61 years.

Three of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, two in St Thomas, and one in St Catherine. The ministry said three cases are contacts of confirmed cases and the other three are under investigation.

There was also one additional recovery bringing the number of recoveries to 754, which represents a 70.7 per cent recovery rate.