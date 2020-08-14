KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,082, of which 245 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, there are currently seven moderately ill patients and one critically ill patient.

The island also recorded seven additional recoveries, bringing the total to 761.

Of the newly confirmed cases, four are males and seven are females, with ages ranging from 13 to 49.

All 11 cases reside in St Thomas with 10 being contacts of a confirmed case, while the other remains under investigation.