11 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,082, of which 245 are active.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, there are currently seven moderately ill patients and one critically ill patient.
The island also recorded seven additional recoveries, bringing the total to 761.
Of the newly confirmed cases, four are males and seven are females, with ages ranging from 13 to 49.
All 11 cases reside in St Thomas with 10 being contacts of a confirmed case, while the other remains under investigation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy