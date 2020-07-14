3 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings to 762 the total number of positive cases and 643 the total number of recoveries.

The newly confirmed cases are all imported and include two women and one man. Their ages range from 27 to 55 years.

Two of the cases - a tourist who stayed in St James and a Jamaican who stayed in Kingston and St Andrew - have been repatriated. The third is a Jamaican resident with an address in Trelawny.

Some 429 or 56 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 333 or 44 per cent are males, who range in age from two months to 87 years.

Of the 762 confirmed cases to date, in addition to the 643 confirmed recoveries, 22 were repatriated and 10 people have died.

There are currently 86 active cases under observation, with no cases either moderately or critically ill at this time.