3 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
This brings to 762 the total number of positive cases and 643 the total number of recoveries.
The newly confirmed cases are all imported and include two women and one man. Their ages range from 27 to 55 years.
Two of the cases - a tourist who stayed in St James and a Jamaican who stayed in Kingston and St Andrew - have been repatriated. The third is a Jamaican resident with an address in Trelawny.
Some 429 or 56 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 333 or 44 per cent are males, who range in age from two months to 87 years.
Of the 762 confirmed cases to date, in addition to the 643 confirmed recoveries, 22 were repatriated and 10 people have died.
There are currently 86 active cases under observation, with no cases either moderately or critically ill at this time.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy