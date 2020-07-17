KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded three new COVID-19 cases and three additional recoveries in the last 24 hours.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 768, and the number of recoveries to 678.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three new cases include two women and a man, ranging in age from 35 to 47 years.

The ministry said two of the patients are from St Catherine and the other is from St Ann. One case is import-related while the other two are under investigation.