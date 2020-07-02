8 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says eight new samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 715.

The ministry said all new cases were imported, having arrived recently on flights from the USA.

They are four men and four women, ranging in age from 21-60 years.

In addition, five more patients have recovered from COVID-19, and were released from isolation, bringing the total number of recoveries to 560 (78.3 per cent).