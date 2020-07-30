8 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island increased to 864 after eight new samples tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said three of the new cases were imported, having arrived recently on flights from the USA. The other five are under investigation.

The newly confirmed cases are six women and two men, ranging in age from 26 to 77 years.

The ministry said recoveries remain at 724, which represent a 83.8 per cent recovery rate. Forty six of the patients have repatriated to their countries of origin.

There are now 84 active cases currently under observation and one moderately ill patient.