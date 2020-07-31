14 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has said.
This brings the number of confirmed cases in the island to 878. Of the number, the health ministry said 95 are active.
The newly confirmed cases include six females and eight males with ages ranging from four months to 61 years.
Nine of the new cases were imported, with the patients having arrived in the island on flights from the United States. The other five are under investigation.
The ministry said of the 878 confirmed cases, 726 or 82.7 per cent have recovered, 47 or 5.4 per cent have repatriated, and 10 or 1.1 per cent have died.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy