14 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has said.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the island to 878. Of the number, the health ministry said 95 are active.

The newly confirmed cases include six females and eight males with ages ranging from four months to 61 years.

Nine of the new cases were imported, with the patients having arrived in the island on flights from the United States. The other five are under investigation.

The ministry said of the 878 confirmed cases, 726 or 82.7 per cent have recovered, 47 or 5.4 per cent have repatriated, and 10 or 1.1 per cent have died.