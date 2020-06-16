COVID-19 cases remain at 621

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases remains at 621.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that 19 more patients have recovered from the virus, which puts the recovery numbers at 449 (72.3 per cent).

There are 120 imported cases with 219 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmissions not epidemiologically linked; 236 are linked to the call centre in Portmore, St Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

Two critically ill patients are currently under observation.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

