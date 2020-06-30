4 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 702. Recoveries remain at 553.

The new cases consist of two men and two women, ranging in age from 25 to 43 years.

The ministry said all four are imported cases arriving on a flight from the United States.

This brings to 187 the number of imported cases of COVID-19.