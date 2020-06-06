St Catherine man tests positive for COVID-19 as 19 more people recover
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded one new case of COVID-19 and 19 new recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours.
This brings the number of cases to 596, with a total of 404 recoveries, representing a 68 per cent recovery rate.
The new case is a 41-year-old male of a St Catherine address. The Ministry of Health and Wellness says he is a contact of a confirmed case.
