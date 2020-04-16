COVID-19 update from health ministry for Thursday, April 16

KINGSTON, Jamaica – OBSERVER ONLINE shares with its readers the full content of the latest Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) report on COVID-19 in Jamaica for Thursday, April 16.

CURRENT NUMBERS

Jamaica now has 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This follows 18 new additions over the last 24 hours. Of that number, 5 are males and 13 are females, ranging from 4 years old to 56 years old.

3 cases are contacts of a confirmed case. The other 15 are under investigation.

23 persons have recovered and been discharged. Five persons have died.

TESTING

We have now tested 1,424 samples, including the samples that were tested for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections.

143 of that number are confirmed positive while 1,281 are confirmed negative.

PORTMORE BPO

Of the 143 confirmed cases, 52 are from Alorica.

The St Catherine Health Department is actively following the situation at Alorica, and are being provided with additional support personnel to expedite their contact tracing efforts.

Approximately 414 interviews have been conducted with and samples taken from workers at Alorica in St. Catherine.

An additional 64 samples were taken from contacts of confirmed cases from Alorica.

We are currently following 179 contacts of cases associated with Alorica.

BPOs ISLANDWIDE

68 BPOs islandwide.

62 inspections were done between March 14 and April 15.

50 of that 62 passed the inspection, in line with the existing Ministry of Health Guidelines for the Workplaces.

12 have not met the criteria and have been provided with work plans to address any issues.

The Ministry of Health is putting in place more stringent guidelines for BPOs, including protocols that were sent out by the BPO Association. Those guidelines should become available within the next 48 hours.

ISOLATION & QUARANTINE

21 persons are in quarantine.

27 persons are in isolation. All persons in isolation remain stable and there are no critically ill patients at this time.

15 patients are in our transitional care facilities. They remain stable and are awaiting discharge testing.