COVID-19 uptick worrying health officials
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica recorded 118 positive COVID-19 cases from a sample tested of 513 in the last 24 hours, representing a positivity rate of 23 per cent -- the highest positivity rate over the last eight weeks.
“And of course, this is very concerning to us,” Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said at a press conference this evening.
He said that based on the assessment of public health, and as a result of the increased movement in the population due to international travel, and the celebrations for the Yuletide season, there was an anticipation of a spike in the number of cases for the month of January.
“While it is early days yet, the trends are showing an uptick in the number of cases being reported, especially in the western end of the island,” Dr Tufton said.
“We are concerned and continue to be concerned about certain parishes… Westmoreland was one of the key parishes that we spoke about, and there were added restrictions there, but there are others, and it is a matter that we have to monitor carefully and act appropriately in order to cauterize the situation,” he added.
