COVID- 19 deaths reach 350 in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The country has recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 15,653 and the death toll to 350.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths include a 78-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and an 86-year-old man from Trelawny.

Of the 126 new cases there were 45 males and 80 females with ages ranging from one to 92 years. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Manchester (23), Kingston and St Andrew (22), St Catherine (19), Clarendon (16), St Elizabeth (15), St James (12), Trelawny (seven), Westmoreland and St Thomas (two each) and Hanover and Portland (one each).

The country also recorded 39 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,043.