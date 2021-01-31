COVID- 19 deaths reach 350 in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The country has recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 15,653 and the death toll to 350.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths include a 78-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and an 86-year-old man from Trelawny.
Of the 126 new cases there were 45 males and 80 females with ages ranging from one to 92 years. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Manchester (23), Kingston and St Andrew (22), St Catherine (19), Clarendon (16), St Elizabeth (15), St James (12), Trelawny (seven), Westmoreland and St Thomas (two each) and Hanover and Portland (one each).
The country also recorded 39 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,043.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy