COVID-positive resident of Golden Age Home dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A resident at the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams made the announcement on his social media a short while ago.

“I am saddened at the news of the passing of the resident of the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home,” the Mayor said.

The Health and Wellness Ministry had previously reported that a cluster of COVID cases had been detected at the home.

The ministry said the discovery was made through its islandwide surveillance of senior citizens' homes and infirmaries.