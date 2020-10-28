COVID-positive resident of Golden Age Home dies
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A resident at the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away.
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams made the announcement on his social media a short while ago.
“I am saddened at the news of the passing of the resident of the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home,” the Mayor said.
The Health and Wellness Ministry had previously reported that a cluster of COVID cases had been detected at the home.
The ministry said the discovery was made through its islandwide surveillance of senior citizens' homes and infirmaries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy