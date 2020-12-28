COVID-19 deaths up to 298
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 12,732 and the death toll to 298.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, all three deaths were men, ages 81, 87, 89 from St James, Kingston and St Andrew and St Ann, respectively.
All of the newly reported cases were females with ages ranging from 20 to 80 years.
Seven of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew and two in St Mary.
The country also recorded 142 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,161.
