KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.6 million while over 97,000 people across 192 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population will spend the Easter holiday under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica remained at 63 with a total of 13 people having recovered and four have died. Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie also said Jamaica will not be using the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat patients.

— After announcing Bermuda's third death from COVID-19, Premier David Burt, on Thursday, issued a stark warning to Bermudians that "hundreds more could die if residents flouted lockdown regulations".

— A total of 16.8 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in just three weeks after the virus forced the shutdown of numerous businesses.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left intensive care, where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against coronavirus

— The pandemic has killed at least 18,279 in Italy; 15,843 in Spain; 16,711 in the United States; 12, 210 in France and 7,987 in Britain.