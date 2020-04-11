COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide neared 1.8 million while the total number of deaths surpassed the 100, 000 mark. More than half of the world's population is spending the Easter holiday under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica increased to 65 after the confirmation of two additional cases. According to the Ministry of Health 52 percent of the island's confirmed cases are males and 48 per cent are female.
— Bermuda announced its fourth death Friday as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 48 after the confirmation of nine additional cases.
— The United States on Friday became the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in 24 hours
— Britain on Saturday announced another 917 deaths in hospital of people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's total toll close to 10,000.
— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday was making "very good progress" in his recovery in hospital from coronavirus, officials said, two days after leaving intensive care.
