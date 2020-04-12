KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide neared 1.8 million while the total number of deaths surpassed the 110, 000 mark. More than half of the world's population is spending the Easter holiday under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded an additional four cases bringing the country's total to 69 confirmed cases. According to the Ministry of Health, a common feature among the severely ill has been the presence of comorbid illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

— The British Virgin Islands has sought the assistance of the United Kingdom government to retrieve a shipment of medical supplies that was bound for the territory but was seized by United States authorities.

— In the United States at least 20,608 people have died, making it the hardest-hit country. It also has the highest number of reported infections (530,006), according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday a week after he was admitted and then spent three days in intensive care.

— China records its highest daily toll of imported virus cases, confirming 97 new infections.

— After falling for three straight days, Spain's daily death toll rises to 619.

— Italy has recorded a total of 19,468 deaths, Spain 16,972, France 13,832 and Britain 9,875.

