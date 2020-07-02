“COVID a keep”, says Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says COVID-19 still presents a clear threat to the island and urged citizens and visitors alike to take the protocols seriously.

Speaking during a COVID-19 press conference this evening, Dr Tufton said he has taken note of discussions on social media regarding whether COVID-19 is still a threat to the island

“COVID a keep… COVID is here,” the health minister insisted.

“We must follow the procedures to ensure that we deal with the challenges that are there.

“If you go out in the crowds, wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitise yourself to ensure that you protect yourself,” he added.

Dr Tufton said the protocols are reviewed regularly and everyone has a role to play in keeping the country's numbers down.