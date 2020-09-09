COVID cases, deaths, increase in some Caricom countries

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Bahamas recorded four deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 72 new cases, as the virus continues to impact a number of Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries, including Dominica, which has now recorded news cases for the first time in several weeks.

The Ministry of Health said that the death toll in the Bahamas now stands at 63 after the four people — three women and one man — ages ranging from 46 to 71 died of the virus that has now infected 2,657 people here.

It said that New Providence continues to have the highest number of cases, (1,725) followed by Grand Bahama (589), Abaco (95) and Bimini (54).

In Suriname, 59 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,419, of which 733 are active.

There were no new deaths with the death toll remaining at 91 after 15 were recorded on Sunday and Monday.

Dominica, which in mid-August recorded its first coronavirus case in more than 100 days, is reporting six new cases, with two being recorded over the past 24 hours.

“We have now two new cases of COVID-19; that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 24. These cases are imported cases and not contacts of previous cases,” said National Epidemiologist Dr Shaulludin Ahmed, noting that one is a 59-year-old woman and the other a 35-year-old man.

He said the individuals have been in isolation since their arrival here on September 5.

“Contact racing is ongoing (and) so far six direct contacts have been identified from these two individuals,” he added.

A 53-year-old Swedish visitor is Barbados' latest case of COVID-19. He arrived here on a charter flight on September 3, and tested positive for the viral illness on his second test, five days later.

He was the only positive result among the 164 tests performed by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Health authorities said that the numbers in isolation stand at 17, and recoveries have increased to 156. There are now 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barbados, 93 females and 87 males.