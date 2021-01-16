COVID cases surpass 14,000 with 104 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed 14,000 yesterday after 104 samples tested positive for the virus.

The tally now stands at 14,096 while the death toll remains at 323.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the 104 new cases there were 47 males and 56 females with ages ranging from one month to 85 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (24), Manchester (19), Clarendon (17), St Catherine (13), St James (nine), St Ann (eight), Trelawny and St Elizabeth (six each) and St Thomas and Hanover (one each).

The country also recorded 44 new recoveries bringing the total number of recovered cases to 11,674.