COVID cases surpass 15,000 as two more deaths recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the island surpassed the 15,000 mark after the confirmation of 133 new cases yesterday. The country also recorded two virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 15,012 and the death toll to 338.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include a 92-year-old woman from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation and a 48-year-old woman from Westmorland.

Of the newly reported cases there were 53 males and 78 females with ages ranging from five months to 88 years. The genders of two of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (33), Clarendon, (22), St Catherine (17), St James (13), Manchester (12), Trelawny and Westmoreland (seven each), St Mary (six), St Elizabeth and Hanover (five each), St Ann (four) and St Thomas (two).

The country also recorded 19 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 11,889.