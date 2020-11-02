COVID cases up by 126, one more death reported
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,257.
The country also recorded an additional virus-related death, a 70-year-old woman from St Ann. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 210.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness noted that of the 126 new cases of the virus, were 89 males and were 37 females with ages ranging from nine to 92 years.
The new cases bring to 4,289, the number of active cases currently in the island, while recoveries now stand at 4,637 following 20 additional cases.
