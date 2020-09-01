COVID causes Transport Authority offices to close

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says it will be temporarily closing its 107 Maxfield Avenue office location for sanitisation with immediate effect.

The authority said the closure is out of an abundance of caution as three staff members revealed that they were in contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. It also noted that its office at 119 Maxfield Avenue will also be closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation on Friday September 4.

The authority said both offices are scheduled to resume full operation on Monday, September 7.

The agency said customer service queries are being facilitated via its Customer Care Centre at 876-618-0959 or customerservice@ta.org.jm.