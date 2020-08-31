COVID causes closure of Highgate Police Station

ST MARY, Jamaica — The police are reporting that the Highgate Police Station in St Mary has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The police said all members of staff have been tested and are awaiting their results.

Noting that visits have been suspended to facilitate sanitisation of the premises, the police said the public can call the station to make reports, using 876-992-2233.

They can also visit other police stations in the division.