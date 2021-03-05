COVID causes delay in service delivery at some Labour Ministry offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says individuals utilising its services may experience delays at some of its offices as COVID-19 has negatively impacted its level of staffing.

According to the ministry, its level of staffing has been impacted by the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases islandwide and the implementation of the new Orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The ministry said therefore to facilitate the submission of applications for National Insurance Benefits and Life Certificates, a drop box has been provided at the parish office locations. It said customers are encouraged to utilize this facility.