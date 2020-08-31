COVID compliance as security forces, election day workers cast ballots in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Members of the security forces as well as election day workers were observed adhering to COVID-19 protocols as they waited in line at polling stations here this morning.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that police officers have been deployed to 21 polling stations across the parish.

When OBSERVER ONLINE visited the Mandeville police station, officers were lining up to enter three polling stations at that location.

It was a similar view at the Jamaica Defence Force's (JDF) Foster Barracks on Manchester Road.

Election day workers were seen observing physical distancing and wearing masks at Mandeville Parish Church and Cedar Grove Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Kasey Williams